Salvation Army of Wichita Falls asks community to come together and help the remaining “Forgotten Angels”

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Salvation Army helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and hardships each and every year.

Now, that same organization is calling on the community for help adopting kids for Christmas gifts, as part of its Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

“To me, it’s a beautiful expression of love at this time of year,” Salvation Army of Wichita Falls Corps Officer Kim Feinauer said.

Imagine being a kid with not much to start off with in the first place, then Christmas rolls around, and while most kids are cheerfully playing with their new gifts, some children might not be as fortunate.

That’s where the Salvation Army of Wichita Falls Angel Tree comes in.

“Needy families can register their children for Christmas help, and they specify what that child is looking for that year, and then people in the community can actually go out and buy those gifts for their child,” Feinauer said.

Feinauer said they have roughly 465 kids on the Angel Tree this year, with just about 25 remaining “forgotten angels” left to be helped by someone in the community. Feinauer wants to remind the public that your time to pick a child is running out, and fast.

In fact, the deadline to pick a child or drop off donations is Friday, December 10.

“Because our distribution is next Thursday, we need time to organize those gifts that have come in, so we want to get those back so that there’s no difficulty when it comes to distributing them,” Feinauer said.

Feinauer said the number of donations that have already come in speaks volumes about the Wichita Falls community.

“The families are encouraged, but I think the people who give gifts are just built up as well, and they’re happy, so they feel blessed,” Feinauer said.

And with “forgotten angels” still hanging on the tree, Feinauer is hopeful the community will step up and help brighten a child’s Christmas.

If you would like to help out the remaining children left on the tree, click here.