WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s about that time for the iconic Red Kettle and ringing of the bell to be seen across America again.

“Keeps the doors open and the lights on here at the Salvation Army,” Salvation Army of Wichita Falls Commanding Officer Major Joe Burton said.

The Red Kettle Campaign is set to begin soon for the non-profit. Burton said the campaign helps them assist people in need as night-of-shelter numbers have almost doubled.

“We provided just this last year alone, almost 11,000 nights of shelter for individuals and also our food baskets and all that’s going on. So, we’ve seen this increase for the need,” Burton said. As the increase for help goes up, so does the need for volunteers. A tough situation Burton says is something hard to come by.

“The more volunteers you have the less you have to pay folks to come out and ring because we do cause we have to raise the money,” Burton said.

“Not only our kettles and Angel Tree but also for our meals that will take place during Thanksgiving and Christmas day,” Burton said.

From bell ringing to gift wrapping, Angel Trees will soon be up to help kids unwrap the items on their Christmas lists.

“It’s about being a part of the community and in that it makes our whole community feel better about itself and the things that are going on around it,” Burton said.

Tis the season to give as the Salvation Army looks to continue its mission through your time or donation.

To donate or volunteer, click here.