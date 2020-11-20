Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign officially underway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is officially underway and it kicked off at United Market Street Friday morning.

United Market Street, TXU Energy, Jameson’s Flowers, and American National Bank and Trust all donated money to the start of the campaign for a total of $4500.

The Salvation Army has more bell ringers than last year but they still need your help. The ideal volunteers are those who can do so in groups, according to the Salvation Army, and take over a kettle site for a full day.

