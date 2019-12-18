Salvation Army short of fundraising goal

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The salvation army is in need of help to reach its annual fundraising goal.

Officials said they are usually on track to meet their goal but because of Thanksgiving being late this year all the funds needed have not been received. Monday will be the last day salvation army bell ringers will be out.

“We have had a lot of organizations, churches and youth groups go out there and have a blast with this and we are doing pretty good but it’s a little hard to make up a whole week. So, we are just asking everybody if you pass by a red kettle put a little something in it to help us to help those who come to us for assistance or one of our many programs that provide services,” Salvation Army SGT. Toby Romack said.

Also, Salvation Army officials want to thank the community for helping fill the Angel Tree with gifts by adopting every angel.

Santa will be at the Salvation Army location on Seymour highway Thursday and the gifts will be given out from 10 a.m. to noon.

For more information on how to volunteer for a bell ringer click here.