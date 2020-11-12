Salvation Army short on Bell Ringers during holidays

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The local Salvation Army is kicking off their Red Kettle campaign on November 20, 2020, but needs more volunteers to take the bell-ringing shifts over the holiday season.

The ideal volunteers are those who can do so in groups, according to the Salvation Army, and take over a kettle site for a full day. Locally, the kettle kick-off at Market Street United will take place on November 20, at 10:00 a.m. with Mayor Stephen Santellana.

Those who would like to volunteer their time can find information on how to sign up by clicking here.