Salvation Army, TXU, Walmart join forces to help Texomans in need

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Salvation Army of Wichita Falls is excited to help those in need of heating or cooling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Oct. 15, they received a grant from T-X-U and a donation from Walmart to purchase appliances for Texomans who need them.

The Salvation Army was able to purchase 10 window units, 75 box fans and 80 heaters.

Salvation Army Sergeant Toby Romack said it is great when orginizations can join forces to help the community.

“All of us are community based. We wanted to give back and help the community that we are in,” Sergeant Romack said. “This is just a great way of showing [it].”

If you know someone who is need of any of these items, call the Salvation Army at (940)-322-9822.