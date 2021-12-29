Salvation Army thanks community for their generosity after reaching Red Kettle goal

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Salvation Army in Wichita Falls Wednesday announced that it has met its 2021 Red Kettle goal of $140,000 thanks to the generous support of the community.

The Red Kettle Campaign actually surpassed the set goal, raising a total of $142,000.

Now in its 130th year, the Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser and raises essential funds to operate programs and services that better the lives of people year-round in Wichita Falls.

“In addition to being a fundraising campaign, we wanted the Christmas kettles this year to be a stellar expression of the Christmas spirit, and we feel that we have achieved both ends,” Major Kim Feinauer, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army in Wichita Falls said. “We couldn’t have done it without the wonderful support of volunteers who gave of their time to ring the bell and of course everyone who contributed at the kettle. The community responded in a tremendous way and showed its trust in us. Thanks to thousands of supporters, we are able to continue Doing the Most Good, spreading the joy of the season to those in need throughout the year.”

Since The Salvation Army began work in Wichita Falls back in February 1910, the organization has diligently served the needs of individuals and families in the area.

Today, services include emergency shelter for men, women, and families, daily hot meals, food pantry, social services, and financial assistance, Family Store, and more.

Weekly worship services take place at The Salvation Army church facility located at 2900 Seymour Highway.

“The generosity of our amazing community is always a blessing to witness first-hand. The Salvation Army is grateful, and every dollar helps!” Feinauer said. “The money raised in our Red Kettle Campaign stays right here in Wichita Falls. This means we can serve a meal to someone who is hungry, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bill and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for struggling families in our community for months to come.”

For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign or any other Salvation Army program, please call (940) 322-9822 or visit The Salvation Army at 403 7th Street.