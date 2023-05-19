WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Summer temperatures are beginning to make their way to Texoma and TXU Energy and the Salvation Army are partnering to help keep Wichitians cool this summer.

On Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Salvation Army, TXU presented a check of $100,000 for the Energy Bill Payment Assistance to Wichita Falls-area families. The Salvation Army also gave 140 box fans to people, cases of water, and raffled off six window A/C units.

TXU Energy Senior Manager Customer Advocacy Kim Campbell said this is a great way to help families who don’t have to decide between keeping the A/C going or other needed essentials.

“And just knowing that people are in need and that they’re willing to come out to be able to receive that assistance,” Campbell said. “So, one there is assistance available. TXU Energy wants to be involved in the community where we have customers. This is just a small way that we can do that.”

“A lot of time, their light bills are up because they have to run their air conditioners, some people because of health issues have them and they just can’t meet the need of paying that bill,” Salvation Army Commanding Officer Major Joe Burton said. “So TXU has allowed us through Energy Aid. So it’s not about just this event but it will go through all summer.”

Burton said the community response is great and shows there is a need in our community who need assistance.

Learn more about the Salvation Army services on their website.