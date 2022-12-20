WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A cold front will move through Texoma Thursday morning with a predicted wind chill of -16 degrees, so The Salvation Army in Wichita Falls wants to help the community stay warm.

According to the National Weather Service, the cold front will have fully hit the area by 10 a.m. Thursday, December 22. The “feels like” weather will be below zero degrees, and the forecasted winds will be high.

The Salvation Army is working to help those experiencing homelessness by providing a warm, safe place to get out of the cold, not just at night, but during the day too.

“On freezing cold days like we are forecast later this week, we make arrangements for our building to be open and available during the day as a warming station so that people can come in off the streets and get warm,” said Major Joe Burton of The Salvation Army. “They don’t need to register to stay the night and there is no charge for any services at The Salvation Army. We just want those in need to be safe during this cold snap and for them to know that The Salvation Army is here for them.”

The Salvation Army also has plans to accommodate additional overnight guests when the weather is particularly cold like it will be this week.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign ends on Saturday, December 24, and The Salvation Army Officers, staff and volunteers are working to raise essential funds that make basic services possible all year-round here in Wichita Falls.

“The practical, financial support of our community makes it possible for us to help those in need every day of the year, not just at Christmas,” said Major Burton. “Your support means that The Salvation Army is there to keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay the bills, we can provide a hot meal and cup of coffee to a first responder working during times of disaster, and we can provide a warm, safe place for someone experiencing homelessness when temperatures drop below freezing.”

To make a donation, or for more information about the warming station and inclement weather shelter, please call The Salvation Army at 940-322-9822, visit their website or stop by the shelter at 403 7th St.