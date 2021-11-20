Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign underway nationwide

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The familiar noise of the holidays are here in Texoma after the Wichita Falls Chamber hosted a ribbon-cutting this morning for a non-profit’s annual holiday tradition.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is now underway.

The campaign helps raise money for those who need it most in communities nationwide by providing toys for kids, coats for those experiencing homelessness, food for people who are hungry and so many social service programs throughout the year.

If you can’t donate to the bell ringers in person, donate on their website here.