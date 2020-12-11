Sam’s Club manager who embezzled $30,000 sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita Falls Sam’s Club assistance manager is sentenced for embezzling just over $30,000 after learning how to cash in on a cell phone upgrade promotion.

Laud Mills, 34, pleaded guilty Friday in a plea bargain for a five year probated sentence.







The thefts occurred from November 2018 to August 2019. Police said Mills had the bar code for getting the $100 to $300 cashback cards for cell phone upgrades and used the name and account numbers of members to get gift cards issued, and put them into the system and kept the money.

The investigation revealed a flaw in the promotion in which there was only one bar code for the entire promotion, and it was never inactivated when the promotion ended.

Corporate officials uncovered the thefts when they noticed a large number of gift card redemptions with one employee ID number.

Police said mills gave a statement describing personal struggles.

Another Sam’s Club employee, Nicky Horton, was also sentenced to probation in this case.

Investigators believe Mills taught her the process, and that she made $8,600 in transactions while working in the tobacco section before the scheme was detected.