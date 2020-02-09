San Antonio sergeant identified as soldier shot dead in Afghanistan

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — The Department of Defense has identified a soldier from San Antonio as one of two killed in a so-called insider attack in Afghanistan.

Sgt. Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, 28, was killed in the attack in eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province on Saturday.

The other American soldier killed was Sgt. Antonio Rey Rodriguez, 28, of Las Cruces in New Mexico.

Both soldiers were assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

The two men died from wounds sustained while engaged in combat operations, the Department of Defense said. The incident is under investigation.

An Afghan soldier was also killed in the attack, which happened when an Afghan dressed in an Afghan army uniform opened fire, the US military said.

A member of Nangarhar’s provincial council, Ajmal Omer, told The Associated Press that the gunman was killed.

Six US service members have been killed in Afghanistan since the start of 2020, including Saturday’s casualties. Last year, 22 U.S. service personnel died in combat there.