WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If your trash was supposed to be picked up Monday in Wichita Falls, but was not, the city says to leave your cart at the curb.

The city sanitation division, due to unforeseen issues, was unable to pick up trash in the area between Seymour Road and kell to the streets of McNiel and Kemp within regulatory limitations.

Courtesy: City of Wichita Falls’ Facebook page.

The route is expected to be started first thing Tuesday morning at 7 a.m.

City officials say to keep your cart at the curb for collection.

Call 940-761-7977 for more questions.