WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Old Saint Nick is officially home for the holidays at the Kell House.

Santa Claus got into town Monday evening, arriving in style in a low rider.

He’s fresh off of a 12-month break, ready to make this Christmas one to remember. You can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus starting Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. His elves will give tours while Mrs. Claus bakes cookies.

Santa House is open during the week 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday evenings 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Click here to find tickets.