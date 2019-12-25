Santa’s sons carry on tradition

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We are just a few hours away from Christmas Day and many can’t help but remember the big man in red who spread so much cheer across Texoma for almost 30 years.

This year, Doug Green’s family is making sure his legacy lives on.

13 months after saying goodbye to her husband and Texoma’s beloved Santa, Glenda Green and the rest of her family are doing everything they can to keep Doug Green’s memory alive.

“Everyone knows what a good man Doug was,” Glenda Green said.

And not just during Christmas.

“He just wanted these kids to feel special,” Glenda Green said.

All children of course but specifically those at the Children’s Aid Society where he spent much of his time when he was alive.

“Because they need a voice and they need people to help them,” Glenda Green said.

Glenda Green said this holiday season has specifically been hard for her since Santa’s passing but his three-decade tradition of spreading Christmas cheer will surely live on through her and her sons, Wade and Brian, who have stepped up as Santa’s helpers since their father’s passing.

“It was a no brainer just to carry on the tradition and keep bringing smiles to kids’ faces but at the same time, there are big shoes to fill,” Wade Green said.

Shoes he seems to be filling out great after taking over many of Santa’s duties this past year.

“It’s not about me, it wasn’t about my dad, it was all about the kids, there’s nothing better than putting a smile on a kid face,” Wade Green said.

Glenda said being able to continue Doug’s legacy has given her purpose and a spark that she thought she lost and as long as they can they will continue what he started.

Glenda said she hopes everyone continues to remember Santa by his generosity.