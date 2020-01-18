Saturday morning fire causes $12,000 in damages

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters are investigating an early Saturday morning structure fire that caused about $12,000 in damages.

According to Assistant Fire Marshal Jared Burchett, firefighters responded to a call in the 800 block of Elwood Street about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Occupants escaped the house before WFFD officials arrived and were checked out by AMR on the scene but refused transport to the ER.

Burchett stated the fire probably began in the laundry room and extended to the kitchen area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.