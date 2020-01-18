Breaking News
BREAKING: First responders rescue person pinned in ditch off Midwestern Parkway

Saturday morning fire causes $12,000 in damages

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
fire truck

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters are investigating an early Saturday morning structure fire that caused about $12,000 in damages.

According to Assistant Fire Marshal Jared Burchett, firefighters responded to a call in the 800 block of Elwood Street about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Occupants escaped the house before WFFD officials arrived and were checked out by AMR on the scene but refused transport to the ER.

Burchett stated the fire probably began in the laundry room and extended to the kitchen area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News