WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The annual holiday parade, set to take place on Saturday, December 17, 2022, in Downtown Wichita Falls, promises holiday cheer and fun for the entire family.

Thousands of Wichita Falls families and visitors from out of town are expected to line the downtown streets for the annual City Lights Parade.

The theme for 2022 is Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, so expect to see your favorite characters from the classic story, as well as Wonka-themed floats traveling down the 16-block parade path.

And just in case that’s not enough of a draw, Park Central, located at the corner of Scott Street and 8th Street, will kick the event off at 4 p.m. by turning the park into Santa Land. Then, the man himself, Santa Claus, will make an appearance for photos and those last-minute wishes, followed by a story time at 6 p.m.

Children will also have the chance to try their luck at winning a golden ticket. The first 100 kids to visit Santa will receive a chocolate bar, 2 of which contain a Golden Ticket, one worth $50 at CrashWorks and one worth $50 at Maniac’s Mansion.

The City Lights Parade will also serve as a great location for last-minute shopping, with a festival market on 8th Street and Ohio Street. Food will also be served at the market, and several local businesses with storefronts downtown will be open.

Jana Schmader, Executive Director with Downtown Wichita Falls Development, said attending the parade and taking part in the festivities is a great way to support our local downtown businesses.

“The parade is just a really awesome way for you to bring your family down and get ready for Christmas next week,” Schmader said. “We have a ton of floats, obviously it’s Willy Wonka themed so you’re going to see a whole lot of us out here and you can support downtown businesses along the way.”

The City Lights Parade will begin on Saturday at 7 p.m. The parade is expected to begin on 8th Street, turn down Ohio street, then turn again onto 9th Street.

Find more details about City Lights Parade on the Downtown WF Development website.