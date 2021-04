Save Our Seniors COVID-19 vaccine initiative continues in Wichita County

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County is continuing to participate in the Save Our Seniors COVID-19 vaccine initiative, which is aimed at getting seniors the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that the Texas Division of Emergency (TDEM), the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and the Texas Military Department (TMD) have announced 35 counties, including Wichita, participating in the seventh week of the Save Our Seniors COVID-19 vaccine initiative.

These agencies were in Wichita County exactly 4 weeks ago and are back in town Tuesday and Wednesday giving second doses.

Health district officials worked in conjunction with TDEM, Meals on Wheels programs, and home health agencies. They have also had individuals call and self-identify as homebound which they have been able to serve. The Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System has been here locally assisting as well.

The Governor announced the Save Our Seniors program in Corpus Christi in March to provide vaccines to seniors throughout the state. To date, over 50,000 Texans have been vaccinated through this initiative.

“The Save Our Seniors initiative continues to ensure access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines in our communities,” said Governor Abbott. “We are working with our local partners every day to vaccinate more seniors and encourage more Texans to sign up for the vaccine.”

Many of these counties are participating for a second time in order to administer second doses to eligible residents. In coordination with local and state partners, counties and cities have been selected based on recent data provided from DSHS related to the following factors:

The state looked at the number of approved providers serving the area;

The state took into account total allocations over the previous 12 weeks

The state utilized data showing the least vaccinated counties for both 65+ and 75+ administered doses;

The state focused on allocating vaccines equitably across the state.

Last month, Governor Abbott announced a new outreach partnership between the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) and several partners to enhance the state’s Save Our Seniors program. The partnership includes the Texas Employee Retirement System, the Texas Teachers Retirement System, AARP, and Medicare health plans. Participating Medicare health plans include UnitedHealthcare, Humana, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas. HHSC will work with these partners to launch a direct outreach effort through email, phone calls, and direct mail to encourage seniors to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to provide them with the tools and information they need receive a vaccine.

You can find more details about this program here.