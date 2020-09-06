Save The Children rally calls for change to the criminal justice system

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texomans held a Save The Children rally to bring awareness to human trafficking.

Attendees gave their testimonies as they called for change to the criminal justice system towards human trafficking offenders. Some of the changes speakers talked about were higher bond amounts and castration for first-time offenders.

Some speakers said human traffickers don’t always look like the stereotypical offenders. They said some offenders can be those that are closest to you.

“What I have sadly learned is that nine out of my ten friends were sexually abused as a kid. Nine out of ten,” speaker Rachel Williamson said. “That is crazy to me and yet we wouldn’t have talked about it if no one brought it up. We need to talk about it so hopefully, it stops.”

Some speakers at the event also expressed concern over the lack of local organizations dedicated to ending human trafficking. But some representatives from organizations like Southern Grit Advocacy were attendance.