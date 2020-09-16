SC man arrested after threatening to spray doctor with bleach

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A South Carolina man is rearrested and booked into the Wichita County Jail for an alleged incident on Aug. 2 in which Electra police officers said he threatened to spray a doctor at the hospital with bleach, then tried to grab a tray of needles.

Joshua Lancaster is charged with making terroristic threats and causing fear of imminent bodily injury.

Police officers said a doctor at Electra Memorial Hospital said a patient grabbed a bottle of bleach and pointed it at his face, threatening to spray him if the doctor didn’t get him released from the hospital.

The doctor said he got the bottle away from Lancaster, and then Lancaster tried to get needles off a tray and the doctor moved the tray away and Lancaster threatened him again.

Lancaster was taken to the Wichita County Jail but the booking was denied due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Officers said he was released until they could obtain a warrant, and he was then booked in Thursday.