Scam call warning in Montague co.

MONTAGUE CO.(KFDX/KJTL)— According to the Bowie News, on Tuesday afternoon, Montague County Justice of the Peace Kevin Benton reported callers attempting to scam people by using the court’s name in phone calls and trying to receive personal information.

Benton said the callers tell the person they’re trying to confirm personal information such as a social security number or a driver’s license, or they may have papers to serve them and need that information.

Benton said this is not something that they do and everyone should be advised not to provide their personal information.