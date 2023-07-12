WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Recently, cybercriminals have been cyber-phishing and placing fake links for Atmos Energy at the top of popular search engines, which is causing some people who are looking for actual utility information to be scammed into compromising their secure credentials, bank details and credit card info.

They are seeing telephone scams, suspicious emails, fake websites and even impostor employees, who are attempting to collect payments in person, something Atmos Energy does not do.

Atmos Energy said they will never harass customers and demand immediate action regarding late payments.

Atmos Energy Manager of Public Affairs Pam Hughes Pak is wanting people to know that if you get contacted in that manner, then it is most likely a scam.

“If anybody harasses you and says you owe money, your balance is late, we’re going to disconnect your services if you don’t pay right now, we would never pressure you like that,” Hughes Pak said. “If we’re in a situation that somebody owes money, then we will do everything we can to hook them up with a payment plan. We’ll give them options for assistance before we ever consider doing that.”

According to a statement from Atmos Energy:

Atmos Energy will never ask for payment using prepaid debit cards, gift cards, cryptocurrency, or unauthorized third-party payment or mobile application. · If you ever have concerns about the legitimacy of a call, simply hang up and call Atmos Energy customer service at 888.286.6700. · Payment for an Atmos Energy bill should be made through the online Account Center or through other authorized payment methods. · Atmos Energy will provide multiple notices and work to assist customers with payment plans and assistance options before any service interruptions take place. · Unless there is an emergency, Atmos Energy employees will not call before 7 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Central time. Atmos Energy Statement

If you suspect you’ve been a victim of a scam, you’re encouraged to call law enforcement authorities or visit the Atmos Energy website.