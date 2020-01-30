Scamming Sisters: Woman sentenced for scamming elderly man

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is placed on 10 years probation for scamming a then 85-year-old man out of more than $90 thousand of his retirement funds, which he thought was for her medical bills.

Mary Ann Lujan, also known as Mary Warren and Mary Sluder and her sister were arrested after an investigation by adult protective services.

The investigation began after the victim’s son filed a report in 2018 stating his father’s retirement income was disappearing at an alarming rate.

The investigator reported that about $33,000 in checks and $58,000 in cash withdrawals were taken out over 5 months.

The checks were made out to Mary Ann Warren.

The investigator noted the victim had short term memory loss and diminished mental capacity.

The affidavit states the victim met Lujan at a casino and alleges Lujan was in the process of getting a divorce from her husband of two years which involved splitting of four farms and that she was romantically involved with a second man, while she was scamming the current victim.

The investigator said the victim thought he was helping Warren with medical bills and pills which costs $100 each.

She said she got money from the victim on a weekly basis and shared some with her sister.

The other person arrested in the case is Sandy Lujan, who has a long criminal record including aggravated kidnapping of a child.