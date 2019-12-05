Scheduled water main repair and lane closure at Kemp and 9th Street

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Water Distribution Division will be conducting a scheduled repair of a water main leak on Kemp Boulevard just north of 9th Street, beginning Thursday, December 5.

This scheduled repair will require the closure of one southbound lane on Kemp.

Water Distribution does not currently anticipate any disruption of water service in the area, while the leak is repaired.

However, if a service interruption is warranted, it will affect customers in the 2600 block of Linden Place as well as the business located at 800 Kemp (Fox Hill Restaurant and Gardens).

Any citizens or businesses that could possibly be impacted by a water service interruption have been notified.

There is not a current estimate on the amount of time that it will take to repair the water leak and the subsequent repair of the street.

Please take this road closure/detour into account when traveling southbound on Kemp, near 9th Street.