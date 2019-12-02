Scheduled water main repair at Southwest Parkway and Fairway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Beginning Monday, December 2, the Water Distribution Division will be conducting a scheduled repair on a water main leak on Fairway Boulevard at the intersection of Fairway and Southwest Parkway.

This scheduled repair will require the closure of one southbound lane on Fairway, as well as the quick connector lane from Fairway onto Southwest Parkway.

During this time traffic will be detoured in order to protect the workers and the public.

Please take this road closure and detour into account when traveling southbound on Fairway.

Water Distribution does not currently anticipate any disruption of water service while the leak is repaired.