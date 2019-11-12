Scheduled water outage, detours at Jacksboro Highway, Holiday street

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Water Distribution Division is informing residents about a planned repair of a water main leak at the intersection of Jacksboro Highway and Holiday street, starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

This planned repair will require the closure of the two Southbound lanes of Jacksboro Highway and Holiday street access road.

During this time, the Street Department will be detouring traffic around the excavation area to protect the workers and the public.

The blocks highlighted in yellow in the attached maps may experience a temporary disruption of their water supply.

This work is considered routine, however, there is not a current estimate on the amount of time that it will take to repair the water leak and the subsequent repair of the street.

Officials are advising drivers to keep this closure and detour in mind when traveling the Jacksboro Highway/Holiday street route.

For more information on this contact the Public Information Office at 940-761-7401.

If you’re a resident or business that loses water you may also contact the Water Distribution Division for project updates at 940-761-4333.

Properties affected north of the leak.