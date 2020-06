WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As Wichita County sees new cases of COVID-19, some have questioned what would it take for restaurants and bars to close a second time around.

When an employee tests positive, a case manager for the health district works with this employee to evaluate risk factors. Two bars, two restaurants and a dental office have now closed their doors since one or more of their employees tested positive. However, there are some establishments that remain open, even after they had an employee test positive.