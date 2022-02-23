TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Another round of winter weather impacts Texoma prompting the closure of schools, businesses, churches and medical offices in the area.
To report a closing or delay, call (940) 692-6273 or email news@kfdx.com.
This story will be updated as we learn of more closures and delays in the area. Check back often for updates.
Church Delays and Closings
- First Baptist Church – WF — No activities – all 3 campuses
- Our Lady of Guadalupe Church — All activities cancelled Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Our Redeemer Lutheran Church — All activities cancelled Thursday, Feb. 24
Texas School Delays and Closings
- Anchor Christian Academy — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Bellevue ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Bowie ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Burkburnett ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Christ Academy — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- City View ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Chillicothe ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Electra ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Forestburg ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Gold-Burg ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Harrold ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Henrietta ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Holliday ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Iowa Park CISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Jacksboro ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Midway ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Montague ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Nocona ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Northside ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Olney ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Perrin-Whitt CISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Petrolia CISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Prairie Valley ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Saint Jo ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Seymour ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Throckmorton CISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Vernon ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Wichita Falls ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Wichita Christian — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Windthorst ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Woodson ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
Oklahoma School Delays and Closings
- Jackson County School District — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Lawton Public Schools – Remote Learning for Thursday, Feb. 24.
University Delays and Closings
- Midwestern State University — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Vernon College (All locations) — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
Childcare Delays and Closings
- Bridge Christian School Daycare — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Kinder Kids Daycare — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Learning Tree Preschool — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Seymour Road Day School — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- VIP Tots — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Wee School — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
Healthcare Delays and Closings
- Bernardo Olaya MD — Office closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Danny Bartel MD — Office closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Darpan Kumar MD — Office closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Eid B. Mustafa MD — Office closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Falls Town Dental — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Family Dentistry of Texoma — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Nirmala Tummalapenta MD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Orthopedic Associates — Open at noon Thursday, Feb. 24.
- OSTC & MRI Center at OSTC — Open at noon Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Pain Rehab Group — Closed Thursday Feb. 24.
- Texoma ENT & Allergy — Closed Thursday Feb. 24.
- Texoma Oncology-Wichita Falls Cancer Center — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Texoma Pain and Spine Center— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Will reopen on Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.
- URPG Clinics (including outpatient Physical Therapy and outpatient Wound Care) — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Wichita Falls Gastroenterology Associates — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
Public Service Delays and Closings
- 30th District Court — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- 78th District Court — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- 98th District Court (Judge Barnard) — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Archer County Courthouse, Annex and Early Voting — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Henrietta City Offices — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Landfill and Transfer Station — Will reopen Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.
- P.E.T.S. Clinic — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Sheppard Air Force Base — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Only mission-essential personnel will report to provide those functions. All nonessential personnel authorized to telework should do so.
- Wichita County Court at Law #1 — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Scheduled hearings will be through Zoom.
- Wichita County Court at Law #2 — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Wichita Falls Area Food Bank — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Wichita Falls Trash Pickup — Closed remainder of Wednesday, Feb. 23. Drivers will attempt to complete the normal Tuesday routes after 10 a.m. that were not collected Wednesday and follow up with the normal Thursday routes.
Other Delays and Closings
- Pamlico Air — Second shift closed Wednesday, Feb. 23. First shift starting at a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
- PCHAS Community Gathering at First Presbyterian Church — Cancelled Thursday, Feb. 24.
- United Supermarket in Burkburnett — Closing at 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
- United Supermarket Jacksboro HWY — Closing at 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
- United Supermarket Iowa Park Road — Closing at 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
- United Market Street Kell BLVD — Will remain open 24 hours for Thursday, Feb. 24.