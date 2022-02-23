TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Another round of winter weather impacts Texoma prompting the closure of schools, businesses, churches and medical offices in the area.

To report a closing or delay, call (940) 692-6273 or email news@kfdx.com.

Church Delays and Closings

First Baptist Church – WF — No activities – all 3 campuses

— No activities – all 3 campuses Our Lady of Guadalupe Church — All activities cancelled Thursday, Feb. 24.

— All activities cancelled Thursday, Feb. 24. Our Redeemer Lutheran Church — All activities cancelled Thursday, Feb. 24

Texas School Delays and Closings

Anchor Christian Academy — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Bellevue ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Bowie ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Burkburnett ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Christ Academy — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. City View ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Chillicothe ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Electra ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Forestburg ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Gold-Burg ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Harrold ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Henrietta ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Holliday ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Iowa Park CISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Jacksboro ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Midway ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Montague ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Nocona ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Northside ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Olney ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Perrin-Whitt CISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Petrolia CISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Prairie Valley ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Saint Jo ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Seymour ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Throckmorton CISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Vernon ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Wichita Falls ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Wichita Christian — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Windthorst ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Woodson ISD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

Oklahoma School Delays and Closings

Jackson County School District — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Lawton Public Schools – Remote Learning for Thursday, Feb. 24.

University Delays and Closings

Midwestern State University — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Vernon College (All locations) — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

Childcare Delays and Closings

Bridge Christian School Daycare — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Kinder Kids Daycare — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Learning Tree Preschool — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Seymour Road Day School — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. VIP Tots — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Wee School — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

Healthcare Delays and Closings

Bernardo Olaya MD — Office closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Office closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Danny Bartel MD — Office closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Office closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Darpan Kumar MD — Office closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Office closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Eid B. Mustafa MD — Office closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Office closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Falls Town Dental — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Family Dentistry of Texoma — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Nirmala Tummalapenta MD — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Orthopedic Associates — Open at noon Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Open at noon Thursday, Feb. 24. OSTC & MRI Center at OSTC — Open at noon Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Open at noon Thursday, Feb. 24. Pain Rehab Group — Closed Thursday Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday Feb. 24. Texoma ENT & Allergy — Closed Thursday Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday Feb. 24. Texoma Oncology-Wichita Falls Cancer Center — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Texoma Pain and Spine Center — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Will reopen on Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Will reopen on Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. URPG Clinics (including outpatient Physical Therapy and outpatient Wound Care) — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Wichita Falls Gastroenterology Associates — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

Public Service Delays and Closings

30th District Court — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. 78th District Court — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. 98th District Court (Judge Barnard) — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Archer County Courthouse, Annex and Early Voting — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Henrietta City Offices — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Landfill and Transfer Station — Will reopen Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.

— Will reopen Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. P.E.T.S. Clinic — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Sheppard Air Force Base — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Only mission-essential personnel will report to provide those functions. All nonessential personnel authorized to telework should do so.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Only mission-essential personnel will report to provide those functions. All nonessential personnel authorized to telework should do so. Wichita County Court at Law #1 — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Scheduled hearings will be through Zoom.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Scheduled hearings will be through Zoom. Wichita County Court at Law #2 — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Wichita Falls Area Food Bank — Closed Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Closed Thursday, Feb. 24. Wichita Falls Trash Pickup — Closed remainder of Wednesday, Feb. 23. Drivers will attempt to complete the normal Tuesday routes after 10 a.m. that were not collected Wednesday and follow up with the normal Thursday routes.

Other Delays and Closings