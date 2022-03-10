TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — With the threat of winter weather looming in Texoma, schools, businesses, churches and public services are closing their doors for Friday, March 11, 2022.
Texas School Delays and Closings
- Midway ISD — Closed on Friday, March 10.