School from home presents new challenge for WFISD teachers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Starting Monday, the Wichita Falls ISD will begin at-home schooling as the district continues to figure out ways to provide education in light of COVID-19.

“This is my 28th year and this is totally mind-blowing that we are even going through the syllabus and all of us keeping thinking that, you know, this really can’t be happening,” West Foundation Elementary school reading instructional coach Lori Pitts said.

After the school district decided to have teachers give their lessons from home starting Monday, Pitts is having to navigate through uncharted waters.

“I’ve never taught online directly,” Pitts said. “What I have done is kids have done online projects and have done things of that nature, and we’ve pushed things out through our Google Classroom and kids have done assignments through that. As far as a distance type of having to connect with them that way, we’ve never done that.”

West Foundation Elementary Principal Kim Smith said the district has a plan for those who may not have access to the internet or have the technology required for school at home.

“If students do not have technology we will provide them with paper copies and so we are getting ready to get those copied off and we are going to deliver those directly to homes,” Smith said. “If they have wifi, but no technology we are going to issue each student their own device.”

While this is an abnormal situation, Pitts said she’s glad to see the district becoming more unified.

“Everyone in the district will be doing the same curriculum, so I love that, so there’s consistency across every campus,” Pitts said. “I love that they’ve unified, we’ve all pulled together and that’s the beautiful thing that has come out of this. You’ve always got to look for those positives.”

The downside for Pitts is not being able to see her students, who she’s developed a special bond with, in person.

“We’re going to do this two weeks at a time and we’re optimist,” Pitts said. “We’re hopeful that we can see them but if we don’t, if we aren’t able to see them at the end of this year, I just know we will be heartbroken.”

Teachers are reaching out to get more information about what technology resources are available at home and whatever other needs students may have.

However, they’re having a bit of trouble because the contact information for many children in their system is no longer current. If you have not been contacted by your child’s teacher, click here. They ask that you do this as soon as possible so teachers can make as many contacts as possible this week.

Also, the WFISD is looking for volunteers to help with food distribution at bus stops, delivering packets to students’ homes, and other things. If you’d like to help, click here.