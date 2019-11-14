Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting leaves 1 dead and multiple people injured

UPDATE: 12:08 p.m.

Henry Mayo Hospital, where victims were taken, is reporting that one female patient has died due to injuries sustained during the shooting.

#saugushighshooting: update: one female deceased patient. Two critical male patients. One male patient in good condition. — Henry Mayo Hospital (@HenryMayoHosp) November 14, 2019

UPDATE: 11:49 a.m.

NBC previously reported that the suspect had died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds but is now reporting that they have survived the self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

UPDATE: Nov. 14, 2019, 11:38 a.m.

The suspect has been located and is dead due to self-inflicted gunshot wounds, NBC reports.

A report of a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita has prompted a massive police response and the lockdown of an entire school district on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired on the campus, located at 21900 Centurion Way, the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station said in a series of tweets.

There are at least six — but possibly seven — victims, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It was not immediately clear if all of them had been shot.

Two patients are in critical condition, according to Henry Mayo Hospital; three others are headed to the medical center.

Paramedics responded after receiving a gunshot wound call just before 7:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The agency confirmed at least one person was shot in the abdomen.

At least three victims could be seen being treated on the campus, Sky5 video showed.

All campuses in the William S. Hart Union High School District have been placed on lockdown amid the search for the gunman.

“Emergency Alert: There is an incident at Saugus High School – as a precaution we are placing all schools on lockdown until law enforcement advises otherwise,” the district tweeted shortly before 8:30 a.m.

The shooter is described as an Asian male wearing black clothing, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Police activity could be seen in a field area off Decoro Driver near Santa Clarita Elementary School, according to the aerial footage.

Residents who live anywhere near Saugus High are being told to lock their doors, stay inside and call 911 if they see the suspect. Everyone else is being asked to avoid the area.

Parents will be able to pick up their students at Central Park at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra, Anthony Kurzweil and Kristina Bravo contributed to this story.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

UPDATE: 10:44 a.m.

According to Fox News authorities are searching for suspects in the area. Several schools in the area are on lockdown.

UPDATE: 10:32 a.m.

NBC now reporting 7 injured.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County authorities say 6 injuries are reported after a shooting at a high school in the city of Santa Clarita.

