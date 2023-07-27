TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — School districts in Texoma are preparing for the upcoming school year as August draws nearer.
Please find your district in the alphabetized list below for more information on dates and start times. This information was gathered directly from district officials or official websites.
- Archer City ISD: School starts Wednesday, August 16, 2023, and will last from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.
- Bellevue ISD: School starts Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, and will last from 7:40 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.
- Benjamin ISD: School starts Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, and will last from 7:40 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.
- Bowie ISD: School starts Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Bowie Elementary will last from 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Bowie Intermediate will last from 7:35 a.m. to 3:50 p.m., Bowie Junior High will last from 7:40 a.m. to 3:55 p.m. and Bowie High School will last from 7:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Bryson ISD: School will start Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.
- Burkburnett ISD: School will start Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. All elementary schools will last from 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., and Burkburnett Middle and High School will last from 7:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Chillicothe ISD: School will start Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Chillicothe Elementary will last from 7:45 a.m. to 3:35 p.m., and Chillicothe Junior High and High School will last from 7:40 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Christ Academy: School starts Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and will last from 8:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
- City View ISD: School starts Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. City View Elementary will last from 7:50 a.m. to 3:20 p.m., and City View Junior/Senior High School will last from 8:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Crowell ISD: School starts Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, and will last from 7:55 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.
- Electra ISD: School starts Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, and will last from 7:50 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Forestburg ISD: School starts Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, and will last from 7:50 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.
- Gold-Burg ISD: School starts Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, and will last from 7:40 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Graham ISD: School starts Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. The elementary schools will last from 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., and Graham Junior High and High School will last from 7:55 a.m. to 3:55 p.m.
- Harrold ISD: School starts Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, and will last from 7:50 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
- Henrietta ISD: School starts Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, and will last from 7:45 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.
- Holliday ISD: School starts Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, and will last from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Iowa Park CISD: School starts Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, and will last from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Jacksboro ISD: School starts Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, and will last from 7:50 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.
- Knox City CISD: School starts Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, and will last from 7:40 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.
- Munday CISD: School starts Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Contact the school for the start time.
- Newcastle ISD: School starts Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, and will last from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Nocona ISD: School starts Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Nocona Elementary will last from 7:40 a.m. to 4:05 p.m., Nocona Middle will last from 7:45 a.m. to 4:05 p.m. and Nocona High School will last from 7:50 a.m. to 4:05.
- Northside ISD: School starts Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, and will last from 7:40 a.m. to 4:05 p.m.
- Olney ISD: School starts Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, and will last from 7:55 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.
- Petrolia CISD: School starts Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, and will last from 7:45 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.
- Quanah ISD: School starts Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, and will last from 7:40 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saint Jo ISD: School starts Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, and will last from 7:45 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.
- Seymour ISD: School starts Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, and will last from 8:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Throckmorton ISD: School starts Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, and will last from 8:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Vernon ISD: School starts Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Start times have not been released.
- Wichita Christian: School starts Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, for pre-k through 5th grade, and it will last from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. School starts Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, for grades 6th through 12th, and it will last from 8:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Wichita Falls ISD: School starts Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Barwise Middle, Kirby Middle, McNiel Middle, Hirschi High, Rider High and Wichita Falls High will last from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brook Village Head Start, Denver/Harrell Alternative and Haynes Head Start will last from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The elementary schools, Burgess, Crockett, Cunningham, Fain, Fowler, Franklin, Jefferson, Milam, Scotland Park, Sheppard, Southern Hills, Washington, West Foundation and Zundy, will last from 8:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Please reference the photo below for more information.
- Windthorst ISD: School starts Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, and will last from 7:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Woodson ISD: School starts Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, and will last from 7:45 a.m. to 4:12 p.m.