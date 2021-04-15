Scotland man sentenced to prison for online solicitation of a child

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Scotland man who was one of 10 men arrested in a DPS sting targeting online child sex predators was sentenced to prison today.

Blake Pendley was given a five-year prison sentence by 89th District Judge Charles Barnard for online solicitation of a minor.

Some of the 10 defendants were charged with compelling prostitution of a child while others got the solicitation charge.

The DPS initiated the sting operation and was assisted by local and federal law agencies in arresting the 10 suspects.