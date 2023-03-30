Scotland Park Elementary was placed under lockdown Thursday morning.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Scotland Park Elementary School was placed under lockdown Thursday morning after someone attempted to break into the school.

Around 8:45 a.m., Thursday, March 30, Wichita Falls Police responded to the school for a report that a man was attempting to break in through a window.

According to Wichita Falls ISD’s Facebook page, the individual was not able to break the window or gain access to the building. Campus administration contacted WFPD and the WFISD police department.

The campus was put on a hold, and students were held in the classroom.

The school said that all students are safe, and the hold will only be in place temporarily.

Counselors will be at the campus today for any students or staff who need support.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.