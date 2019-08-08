Scout builds new dog beds for Humane Society of Wichita Co.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Scout Law states, “On my honor, I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the scout law. To help other people at all times; to keep myself mentally strong, mentally awake, and morally straight,” and one local boy scout is doing just that.

Colin Williams is going above and beyond making sure the dogs at the Humane Society of Wichita County have a place to lay their head each and every night.

Life Scout Colin Williams is living by the Scout Law and when it came to his eagle project, he had a perfect idea.

“We were just trying to look around at humane societies and figured out what we could do just for the humane society and we figured out that we could build dog beds for them so we just made it happen, she wanted about 30 dog beds,” Williams said.

Williams and his father constructed 32 dog beds for the humane society, with help from a few stores donating the supplies, but Williams said it wasn’t easy.

“Some of the challenges were just cutting the PVC pipes and just trying to get it to length because its 30 dog beds, they can get mixed up,” Williams said.

Director of the Humane Society Cheryl Miller couldn’t be more excited and said actions like this speak volumes about the Eagle Scouts.

“They’re just such great young men that come out here and volunteer their time for this and it just shows what kind of character he has,” Miller said.

Not only do the dogs have something to sleep on, but Miller also said there are health benefits that come with the beds.

“In the summertime, we don’t have a way to cool those concrete floors, so getting them up and off the floor makes a huge difference for these bigger dogs, you know they’ll get sores on their elbows if they’re here too long,” Miller said.

With “Clear the Shelters” happening in just about a week, these dogs will be comfy and ready for their big day.

Miller said when she made a post on Facebook about the new beds she got an overwhelming amount of positive comments and even some that were requesting to buy beds.