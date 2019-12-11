Scouts BSA shower Sheppard airmen with popcorn

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the holiday season continues, it’s important to remember veterans, many of whom will not able to spend that cherished time with their families.

To make them feel at home, Scouts BSA stopped by Sheppard Air Force Base Wednesday morning to gift them with popcorn.

Every year from August through December, the scouts set up shop at stores and go door-to-door selling the tasty treats. This year, more than $1,400 worth of popcorn in 12 different flavors is being donated and it’s all staying at Shepperd.

“The cheese popcorns are my favorite,” said Lt. Col. Matt Simmons. “I can get myself into trouble by maybe getting a little bit too much of it. But I’ve also been on the receiving end, so I know its important for the airmen here who are stationed and are away from home for the holidays to receive something from the local community, something that says we care.”

It’s not uncommon for donated popcorn to be shipped overseas as well. Last year, scouts nationwide donated over $8 million dollars worth of popcorn to soldiers. This year, their goal is $10 million.

