WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A downtown café has announced its final day of serving up grilled cheese and soup.

Located on 8th Street, the Scratch Kitchen has a sing on its door saying it is closing after three and a half years in operation.

Scratch served daily specials of soups, beards, cakes, cookies, and desserts.

A reason for the closure was not given, but more than 110,000 restaurants in the U.S. closed for business, temporarily or permanently, last year during the pandemic.