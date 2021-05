WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A popular seafood food truck will be moving into the downtown area in Wichita Falls next month.

Owner of Krab Kingz Seafood O’Neal Harlee said he will be bringing his tasty seafood boil to 710 North 8th Street, which is now the home of 8th Street Coffee House.

Harlee said he will be moving in June 1 and expects to be opened by June 17.

8th Street Coffee House is moving a couple of blocks down into the Chelsea Plaza building.