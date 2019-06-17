Search begins for new Baylor County Sheriff following resignation

Baylor County is looking for a new sheriff after Jason Zeissel resigned one week ago.

On Monday, June 10, the Baylor County Commissioner’s Court accepted Zeissel’s resignation. According to Baylor County Judge Rusty A. Stafford, Zeissel resigned for personal reasons after accepting another job outside of law enforcement. His resignation was effective Friday, June 12.

Zeissel was sworn into office in August 2017, working previously as a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety and a deputy sheriff in Knox County.



The Baylor County Commissioner’s Court is in the process of finding a new sheriff. In the meantime, Charles Landers has been named interim sheriff.



June 27 in the deadline for applications. Contact the Baylor County Annex if you are interested in applying.

Before Zeissel, Baylor County went without a sheriff for a month in 2017 after the sudden resignation of David Biggerstaff, who had only served as sheriff for six months.

Biggerstaff resigned after his request for a higher wage was denied. In a 2017 interview with Texoma’s Homepage, Biggerstaff said he wanted a competitive salary for his performance and for his staff. His resignation letter obtained by KFDX also listed several other reasons for stepping down, including “irreconcilable differences” between the sheriff’s office’s policies and commissioners. Biggerstaff also claimed that he was threatened by a Baylor County commissioner.