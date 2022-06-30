VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who escaped from the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon is still on the loose.

29-year-old Alexander Scott Ervin escaped from the state hospital in Vernon Sunday night, June 26.

A statement was released by the Vernon Police Department Thursday afternoon stating that Vernon residents will see a significant law enforcement presence in town, including the Attorney General’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit as well as the U.S. Marshall Service, who will be searching the last known path taken by Ervin.

Residents in the area are pretty shaken up about this incident.

Stephanie Baker used to work at the state hospital and said she got word that Ervin actually put pillows under his blankets, making it appear that he was still in bed when staff were doing head counts.

Baker said she was notified of the escape via the Wilbarger County Alert System, and she got an alert that following morning.

She said the fact that he could almost just walk out of there and still hasn’t been caught has her and several other residents fearing for their lives.

“A lot of us have children, and I know it’s summertime, but a lot go to the Boys and Girls Club, a lot walk the streets, you know, and a lot of the businesses around here – like for us, for instance, we’re a loan agency, and what if he walked in with just two women working here and wanted to rob us,” Baker said.

Ervin’s mother has recently spoken out and said that he is autistic and worries that without his medication, he could be very dangerous to the public.

Authorities said Ervin is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 206 pounds, is bald, and has a mustache.

If you do happen to see him, do not approach him and call your local law enforcement agency.

Click here to read the full statement released by Vernon Police Department.