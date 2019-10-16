UPDATE: Search for 90-pound Texoma tortoise eds following social media storm

DEAN (KFDX/KJTL) — UPDATE Oct. 16 at 8 p.m.: The 90-pound tortoise that has had Texomas looking all over has returned home.

As of Thursday night, Mr. Mabel has returned home to his family owners Amy and Kevin Goulart.

Folks found Mr. Mabel along the Clay and Wichita counties border.

The search for a missing 90-pound tortoise last seen in Dean is gaining a lot of attention on social media.

Mr. Mabel is an African Sulcata tortoise that went missing Sunday.

Owners Amy and Kevin Goulart have had him since he was a week old hatchling, and he’s now 10-years-old.

If anyone has seen Mr. Mable, the Goularts encourage calling 940-215-4893.

If you see Mr. Mable call the number on your screen.
The owners would like the public to know if you happen to find Mr. Mabel.

He is friendly and used to being around humans as well as dogs.

If possible, the owners said to enclose him in a fence or some kind with a surrounding border. If he is on his back, the Goularts said Mr. Mabelcan choke, so they encourage folks to be on the lookout for the lovable tortoise.

“We have an enclosure in the back with four seperate walls that we use as barriers and on the other two sides there are
Fences that he through the weather changes through the breezes and everything changing he busted out,” said Amy Goulart

