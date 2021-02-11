Search for abduction suspect, victim continues in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police officers continue to search for a suspect and possible abduction victim from an incident on Lawrence Road Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The suspect, Dustin Nails, has several outstanding warrants for other charges and is now wanted to burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit an assault.

A second suspect, Amanda Slaughter, was arrested later that day after officers located her on Old Iowa Park Road by pinging a cell phone.

She is charged with burglary of a habitation for the incident on Lawrence Road.

Police are also investigating an arson of a vehicle at that location earlier that morning.

According to the affidavit on Slaughter’s arrest, a woman in the 2600 block of Lawrence Road reported around 10:30 Tuesday morning that Dustin Nails kicked in the door of her home.

She said she was in the bathroom and did not see him come in but recognized his voice.

She said she heard her friend Mystica Granado yell “let go of my hair!”

She said she saw Dustin shoving Granado into a white truck driven by a white female.

She also was able to provide police with possible cell phone numbers of both suspects.

Police began “pinging” those numbers and traced one to the 2600 block of Old Iowa Park road and found Slaughter and arrested her.

They learned she had called for a ride to Burnett Street and when police went there they found the white truck.

The owner of that truck told police she had loaned it to Nails and Slaughter.

When questioned, police officers said Slaughter denied being involved with the incident on Lawrence Road, but when shown surveillance video officers obtained, she admitted being there.

Officers said the video shows her driving up in the white truck, knocking on the door and when no one answers, Nails kicks in the door.

Nails goes into the house, while Slaughter runs back to the truck.

When Nails and Granado come out, they get in the truck and it speeds away.

Officers then said Slaughter admitted they went there to get Granado and that Nails kicked in the door.

She said she drove them to a house near Armory Road and dropped them off.

If you have any information on the location of Granado or Nails, you’re asked to call the Wichita Falls Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Nails has a lengthy arrest record including aggravated robbery, terroristic threats and assault and should be considered dangerous.