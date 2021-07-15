Search for man on stolen golf cart leads police to ER parking lot

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police said a man who has been barred and repeatedly escorted off the United Regional Health Care Emergency Room parking lot showed up on the lot Thursday morning in a stolen golf cart.

Around 10:44 a.m. Thursday morning, police were combing the downtown area after reports of a man driving around in a golf cart.

As officers arrived at the ER parking lot, a call came in from Action Battery on Old Jacksboro Highway that their EZGO golf cart had been stolen. It was identified as the one at the ER lot and was valued at $4,700.

Wichita County Jail booking

55-year-old Russell Sanderson was arrested for the ninth time since June 3 and charged with theft over $2,500.

For the past several weeks he has been arrested, released and arrested again for trespassing at the ER and numerous businesses he has been barred from.

On Monday he was arrested in the ER parking lot when an officer saw him pulling on car door handles. He got out of jail Wednesday.

In one case last month he was arrested at one business he is barred from and arrested later the same day trespassing at another business he is barred from.

In another incident, police went back to the ER when staff said he was back and refused to leave unless he got a shot of milk and a shot of morphine.