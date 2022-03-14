WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Local authorities said they are searching for a man whose family and place of employment haven’t heard from him since Sunday evening.

Casper Davis, 58, of Wichita Falls, photo courtesy Archer City PD

According to the Archer City Police Department’s official Facebook page, Casper Davis, 58, was last seen leaving his home around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Police said Davis lives in Wichita Falls and works for Waste Connections in Iowa Park.

According to authorities, family members and his place of employment have not seen or heard from him since he left his house on Sunday.

Authorities said this is unusual for Davis due to his work ethic and dependability.

Archer City police said a case has been started for Davis by the Wichita Falls Police Department.

According to police, Davis should be in a blue 2014 Nissan Frontier pickup truck with a silver diamond plate tool box in the bed and a Black Rifle Coffee Company sticker in the rear window.

Police said Davis’ license plate number for the truck is KJV5191.

A photo of a similar truck can be found below:

Blue Nissan Frontier, photo courtesy Archer City PD

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Davis or if you happen to see him, you are urged to contact your local law enforcement office by using their non-emergency line.

In Wichita Falls, call the WFPD non-emergency line at (940) 720-5000.

In Iowa Park, call the Iowa Park Police Department non-emergency line at (940) 592-2181.

