WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Several units with the Wichita Falls Police Department are responding to a residence on Becky Drive where a 10-month-old child was found unresponsive on Monday.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023, the Wichita Falls Public Safety CADWEB page indicated multiple police units were responding to a police investigation at a residence in the 100 block of Becky Drive.

The address listed by WFPD is the same address to which police were dispatched on Monday, June 5, 2023, when a 10-month-old child was reported to be unresponsive at the residence.

According to WFPD Sgt. Brian Sheehan, who was at the scene, officers are executing a search warrant related to a criminal investigation into an injury to a child. Sgt. Sheehan said they believe the residence on Becky Drive is where the injury to the child occurred.

Sgt. Sheehan said officers will likely remain at the residence for several more hours on Thursday, processing the scene for physical evidence related to the investigation.

The child, identified by family members as Sean “SJ” Mitchell, was transported from the scene to the hospital, then flown to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. According to Sgt. Sheehan, the child is still being evaluated at Cook Children’s Medical Center.

On Wednesday, June 7, Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD’s Public Information Officer, said the case is being investigated as an injury to a child case by WFPD’s Juvenile and Crimes Against Children detectives.

According to Sgt. Eipper, the 10-month-old child is still alive as of Thursday morning, June 8, 2023.

No further information was made available by authorities at the scene, but Sgt. Sheehan said police will likely have an update at some point on Friday, June 9, 2023.

