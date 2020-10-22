Second arrest after 11-month-old tests positive for several drugs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The reported boyfriend of a woman charged with child endangerment has now also been charged in that same case.

Seth Wakefield, 31, was booked into jail, Wednesday, Oct. 21. Brittany Kuter, 32, was arrested in this case on Friday, Oct. 9.

The Burkburnett Police Department and Child Protective Services began an investigation after a student made an outcry to a counselor.

The girl said her mother was doing drugs and her mother’s boyfriend was telling the girl to cut herself.

An investigation of Kuter’s 11-month old baby boy showed the baby tested positive for meth, marijuana, opiates and oxycodone.

Police officers contacted Wakefield after Kuter’s arrest and asked if he could come in for an interview and said Wakefield said he would on the next day.

The investigating officer called him the next day and did not get an answer.

The officer listened to jail calls between Wakefield and Kuter and said in one call, Wakefield told her he was not going to come to the police station because he was afraid of being arrested.

A few days later, the officer got results of Wakefield’s hair follicle test taken at the time of Kuter’s arrest, and it showed him to be positive for meth, marijuana and oxycodone which were some of the same drugs as in the baby’s system.

Because Wakefield lived in the same residence, police also charged him for the crime.

Kuter’s last arrest was on Sept. 28, when she was charged with tampering with evidence after police said she tried to hide her drugs under her mother’s pillow.

She also has about 15 violations of probation or bonds and has had 28 charges filed in the courts with three pending.