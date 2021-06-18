Second arrest comes in rail car theft investigation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police make another arrest resulting from search warrants and surveillance operations connected to thefts from railroad cargo cars.

Donnie Hornes is charged with tampering with evidence and posted a $20,000 bond on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Donnie Hornes Wichita County Jail booking photo

When a search warrant was served on businesses in the 500 block of Lee on June 10, leading to one arrest, police surveillance units were also watching a home on Cottonwood where more property was stolen from Burlington Northern- Santa Fe Railway was believed stored.

Officers observed a white truck loaded with new tires leaving the house and units followed it for a while then let it go.

They said a few minutes later the driver returned to the area, and drove to an overgrown area and unloaded the tires and left.

Officers then saw black smoke from the location and called the fire department.

Police found 10 new tires burning that still had the manufacturer’s labels, as well as ATV parts. BNSF investigators confirmed the tires and parts were stolen from rail cars.

Hornes was identified as the person driving the truck and dumping the tires out.

Nolan Kerry Wichita County Jail booking photo

On June 10, Nolan Kerry was arrested by SWAT team officers after search warrants were executed on Lee and Kerry’s home on Cottonwood.

He was charged with 13 counts of engaging in organized criminal activity, burglary and thefts, on warrants issued in Kaufman County.

Wichita Falls police said the investigation began in February after an unusually high number of vehicle thefts.

Interviews of suspects found in possession of stolen vehicles led to other suspects believed to be involved in thefts from rail cars, which included air conditioning units, furniture, tires, cigarettes, TVs and motorcycles. Searches for those items led officers to the business on Lee, and the residence on Cottonwood.