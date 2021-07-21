Second ATM attempted break-in suspect still sought

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A second suspect remains at large after his alleged accomplice in an attempted ATM break-in was captured after a short chase Tuesday morning.

The suspect in custody, 23-year-old Seth Brashears, is jailed on bonds totaling more than $75,000, on charges of theft under $300,000, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Tuesday, July 20, around 5 a.m. two patrolling officers on Kell East saw a Ford pickup backed up to the ATM at First Capital Bank of Texas in Parker Square.

Because of other recent ATM break-ins, the officers were immediately suspicious and cut across the grass to investigate.

The truck then left the ATM without headlights on, heading east through the parking lot toward Wells Fargo Bank, driving over multiple curbs.

As the officers pursued, the truck got on Judson Circle and headed south at a high rate of speed, until it drove over a curb and came to a stop at a wooden fence behind Cinemark 14 theater.

The officers say two men in dark clothing got out and the driver jumped over the fence while the passenger went through a hole.

The officers got on foot and one spotted a man running west, away from where the suspects fled. He yelled for him to stop, but said he kept running but stopped as other officers converged on the scene.

They say this man, Brashears, was wearing a yellow shirt, light-colored jeans and socks with no shoes, but they found dark-colored clothing, shirts, pants and gloves, as well as shoes, behind the theater.

A search also turned up a plastic bag of what tested to be crack cocaine in the suspect’s right pocket. The other suspect was not found and is still being sought as of this being published.