CYRIL, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A second arrest has been made as authorities continue to search for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon.

Ivon Adams was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona, and booked into jail on Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Maricopa County Jail confirmed on Friday. Adams is being held on a fugitive of justice charge and is awaiting extradition back to Oklahoma, according to OSBI.

News of the second arrest comes following the arrest of Alysia Adams on Thursday, who has been charged with two counts of neglect related to Athena Brownfield and her 5-year-old sister.

According to Brook Arbeitman, Public Information Officer with the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations, Brownfield and her sister were in the care of Adams and her husband when a postal worker found the 5-year-old child wandering around near their residence on West Nebraska Avenue in Cyril, Oklahoma.

The arrests of Ivon Adams and Alysia Adams are the first developments in the investigation into Athena Brownfield’s whereabouts since she was reported missing on Tuesday, January 10.

According to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday, January 8. The search for Athena Brownfield continues into its fourth day on Friday.

“At this point, the investigation into her whereabouts continues. We are actually getting tips from across Oklahoma as well as multiple other states,” Arbeitman said.

Any information should be directed to the OSBI tipline at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Residents of Cyril, Oklahoma are offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to Athena Brownfield being found. Arbeitman said tips are coming in from all over the state of Oklahoma and surrounding states.

“Our analysts and our team of multiple law enforcement agencies are reviewing surveillance video from around town and again pursuing any tip that comes in, following it up and trying to identify any clues that can be used to locate Athena,” Arbeitman said.

Further details regarding the arrest of Ivon Adams are unavailable at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates on the search for Athena Brownfield as more information becomes available.