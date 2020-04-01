1  of  2
Second confirmed case of COVID-19 at Sheppard AFB
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Public Health team at Sheppard Air Force Base confirmed a second case of COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

According to Sheppard AFB Public Health officials, a civilian employee of Starbucks in the mini-mall tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials said that contact tracing is currently ongoing, with a particular focus on March 24 and 26, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.

It is unclear at this time if this case is among the 38 reported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

For more information and updates on cases, click here.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
81838 437 343

Updated Tuesday, March 31 at 5:45 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossum.

If you have questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

